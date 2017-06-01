AU REVOIR: Nehera has parted ways with Samuel Drira, WWD has learned. Known for his quietly chic, layered silhouettes, Drira — who cofounded independent biannual fashion title Encens and has worked in the design studios of The Row, Damir Doma and Lemaire — had been creative director of the house since 2014. He was credited with steering the heritage Czechoslovakian label back into the spotlight after being tapped by new owner Ladislav Zdut to help revive the dormant brand.

Nehera in a statement confirming that the brand’s collaboration with Drira ended in March extended its gratitude to the designer for “his artistic contribution and helping the brand build a strong and unique aesthetic.”

Founded by Czech entrepreneur and ready-to-wear pioneer Jan Nehera in the Thirties, the brand, which grew out of a local tailoring business, once counted more than 130 stores in Europe, the United States and Africa. The company is still based out of the Slovenian capital, Bratislava, producing its garments in the same Slovak and Czech tailoring studios and factories founded by Nehera, but presents its shows in Paris. According to the statement, going forward the collections will be designed in-house, starting with the pre-collection for spring 2018 which will be presented next week in Paris.

The brand counts around 100 doors internationally including 10 Corso Como, Opening Ceremony, Liberty of London and Tom Greyhound. Fans of the label include Tilda Swinton, Alicia Vikander, Marion Cotillard and Isabelle Huppert.

