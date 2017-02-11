Neiman Marcus’ top executives mingled with 700 of Fort Worth’s most fashionable on Thursday at a four-hour party to celebrate its new store at the Shops at Clearfork.

Located near the local country club and affluent neighborhoods, the open-air development sits on part of the family-owned Edwards Ranch, which turned out horses and Hereford cattle in a neighboring pasture for a bit of Cowtown atmosphere.

Shoppers described the store as a tremendous improvement over the 40-year-old unit at Ridgmar Mall, which has been shedding tenants.

“The architecture and ambience are modern, bright and airy,” said Mike Mullins. “I’m also struck by the art. It’s wonderful that the store still retains that Marcus family tradition.”

“We’re really excited about the beauty area,” said chairman and chief executive officer Karen Katz as she cruised by the Estée Lauder display. “It’s totally new for us.”

The brightly lit, spacious cosmetics department is the chain’s first outfitted with open-sell fixtures instead of traditional glass counters.

Gone are the days stores sold tickets to opening fetes and gave the proceeds to charity. Neiman’s thick, textured cotton invitation held a $100 gift card redeemable only at the party. The company nonetheless upheld its long tradition of community engagement with a $50,000 gift to Cook Children’s Hospital.

Simon Malls president David Contis said Neiman’s was so eager to vacate Ridgmar Mall that it chose to open way ahead of the September debut of a cinema, restaurants and other stores at the mall. Apartments in the development are 70 percent leased, he said.

Contis declined to reveal any other tenants, and the only name circulating the party was Tiffany & Co.

Guests included Alex Chantecaille, Lilah B. founder Cheryl Yannotti Foland, handbag designer Jeffrey Levinson and Grace Angkasa of Jay Strongwater.