ROCKER VIBES: Neiman Marcus Group sought to bring fashion to the this year’s South by Southwest Festival, testing the appetite for see-now, buy-now among festivalgoers over the weekend.

The party, done in partnership with Gibson Brands, drew more than 400 people to the Vaughn in Austin’s Warehouse District for a fashion show that wove together shoppable men’s and women’s looks with guitars and headphones from Gibson. Live music was of course on hand throughout the evening and included performances by Erika Wennerstrom, Emily Wolfe, Band of Heathens, Midland and The Shelters.

The bash served as a kick off of sorts to the annual festivities in downtown Austin, which includes live music in addition to a conference running through Sunday.

Carrie Fisher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Neiman Marcus Group, said the event served as a “timely, modern and fashionable way to continue Neiman Marcus’ presence at SXSW.”

The looks featured during the SXSW Style Kickoff Party could be purchased through the Neiman Marcus website or its Austin store. A Neiman Marcus spokeswoman declined to say whether the evening bore out in a lift in sales for the retailer.

This marks the fourth year of involvement in SXSW and for the first time the retailer brought a fashion show to the annual festival. Last year it teamed with Refinery29 on what it called the Dream Closet, which allowed festivalgoers the chance to try on clothes and take selfies in the virtual closet. The other two years the company hosted a space on Rainey Street aimed at being a respite for women throughout the festival and conference with female-focused panels and female-led music acts nightly.

Up next in the lineup for festival season would be the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. No word yet on whether Neiman Marcus plans to have a presence at the annual event in Indio, Calif., with the company declining to say whether it would be participating in Coachella.