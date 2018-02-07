BEEFING UP: Net-a-porter is making strategic personnel appointments in an effort to reinforce its accessories business.

The e-commerce site has named Nayla Touma as its buying director for shoes, handbags and accessories. Touma joins Net-a-porter from Bergdorf Goodman, where she worked as division merchandise manager for footwear.

She will report to Elizabeth von der Goltz, Net-a-porter’s global buying director — also a Bergdorf Goodman alum.

Touma is to begin her new role at the end of February, with plans to relocate to London in April. Prior to Bergdorf Goodman, Touma held various positions with Bloomingdale’s.

Her hire is just part of an effort by Net-a-porter to bulk up its accessories buying operation. The site has promoted Billie Faricy-Hyett to the role of buying manager for handbags, accessories and beauty. She previously served as senior buyer for handbags, accessories, fashion and demi-fine jewelry. Additionally, Thalia Tserevegou has been elevated to the role of buying manager for shoes from her previous role as senior buyer for shoes.

Von der Goltz said of these changes in a statement: “Reinforcing our core team is essential to us shaping and developing these growing areas of our business while adopting a progressively tactical approach to the integral categories of shoes, handbags and accessories.”