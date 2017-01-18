NEW IN: Parisian design house Alaïa is the latest name to take the leap into selling its ready-to-wear online for the first time, with an edit of its spring 2017 collection launching exclusively on Net-a-porter as of Thursday.

The online retailer will stock 60 pieces from the brand’s spring range. Holly Russel, senior buyer for power designers at Net-a-porter, said the company’s buy will feature a mix of the classic sculpted, knitted dresses the brand is famous for, as well as more seasonal pieces.

“We wanted to provide our customer with a wide offering, so we’ve bought a variety of the classic knit dresses in different colorways, with varying sleeve lengths and hemlines. Whilst dresses are a significant part of the offering — we have 22 styles in classic Alaïa shapes — separates were also very strong and therefore prominent within our selection,” Russel said. “We’ve backed the matching top and skirt combinations, as well as mini and maxiskirts, cotton shirting and denim. Knowing our customer, these categories will be quick to sell.”

Russel added that the versatility and classic silhouettes of the pieces will resonate with the e-tailer’s customer, who is looking for options that can work from day to night. She singled out a sporty drawstring shirt and a fluted gown as favorite pieces. They are both featured in the accompanying campaign, shot to promote the exclusive launch across Net-a-porter’s web site and digital channels.

Both Net-a-porter.com and the Outnet.com, the discounted web site under the Net-a-porter Group, have already been stocking Alaïa footwear, handbags and accessories.

Alongside rtw, the company will also launch Alaïa beauty products — another online first. The beauty offer will include a variety of perfume, bath, body and candles.

Rtw prices range from 280 pounds or $337 to 5,000 pounds or $6,024, while beauty products are prized between 36 pounds or $50 and 2,000 pounds or $2,500.

In the last year, the luxury e-tailer has convinced a number of designers to start selling on its web site, even though they were initially shy of e-commerce, including Prada and Chanel, which launched a limited-edition fine jewelry capsule on the site, to mark its first effort in selling online.

Russel pointed to the fact that the Alaïa customer is loyal to the brand and very knowledgable of the cut and fit of each piece, so she wouldn’t hesitate to shop the label online.