Net-a-Porter today is capping off a week-long California takeover to enhance its business in the Golden State with new and existing customers. On June 2, Net partnered with Los Angeles’ Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) and Cultured art magazine for a private ladies luncheon and guided tour at MOCA’s main museum in downtown L.A. Cultured editor in chief Sarah Harrelson and Net VIP customer Shari Glazer also cohosted the luncheon celebrating women and the arts. Following lunch, guests were given a private tour of the museum’s new “Kerry James Marshall: Mastry” exhibit, guided by MOCA Director Philippe Vergne.

Later that evening, Net’s client relations team headed to Napa Valley to host a dinner with April Gargiulo, founder of cult beauty brand Vintner’s Daughter. Gargiulo is also chairman of this year’s Napa Valley Auction, to which Net donated 15 percent of sales from full price product from purchases made by dinner attendees to benefit the area’s non-profit of choice, the Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley.

Back in Southern California on Monday, Net will cohost a luncheon with Reese Witherspoon to celebrate her Draper James capsule collection, which recently launched at wholesale exclusively with the e-tailer. The luncheon will take place at a private home in Beverly Hills and will be cohosted by Lucy Yeomans, editor-in-chief of Porter magazine and global content director of NAP.

Among the guests expected are Jennifer Garner, Jessica Capshaw, Molly Sims, Fuschia Kate Sumner, Camila Alves McConaughey, Ali Larter, Shiri Appleby, Candace Nelson, Samantha Traina, Garance Dore, Jen Atkin, Cher Coulter, Alexandra Von Furstenberg, Crystal Lourd, Daniela Villegas, Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, Emily Ward, Erica Pelosini, Estee Stanley, Lisa Eisner, Petra Flannery, Clare Vivier, Marianna Hewitt and Sophie Buhai.