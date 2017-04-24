Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand is hitting the Net. Net-a-porter will launch Goop product on its site starting April 26. For a limited time, the 12-piece Goop collection, including Goop skin care and Goop fragrance, will be featured alongside Paltrow’s favorite Mother’s Day gift ideas from the retailer. This is the first time Goop fragrance will be sold through an outside retailer.

The next day, the brands will throw a Mother’s Day celebration to be cohosted by Paltrow, founder and chief executive officer of Goop, and Alison Loehnis, president of Net-a-porter and Mr Porter. The wellness-minded lunchtime event at The Butcher’s Daughter in Venice Beach will feature mini-treatments from Goop’s favorite wellness experts.

“We’ve had a rich history of successful content and experiential partnerships with Net-a-porter, so it was natural for us to evolve that synergy into e-commerce,” said Paltrow. “Goop’s tightly-edited digital shop is one of our hallmarks, and this is the first time we’re lending that curation to an outside e-commerce retailer. The edit includes some of my favorite Goop products — elevated basics from the Italian-made Goop Label apparel collection, award-winning items from our organic skin-care line and beautiful fragrances that are free of harmful chemicals.”

Founded in 2008, Paltrow’s lifestyle platform is dedicated to keeping its readership informed and inspired with tightly curated content and products. Goop’s network of tastemakers advise and contribute on everything from fashion, wellness and travel to recipes, parenting and cultural issues. Goop allows its targeted audience to indulge in its favorite items while living — or at least dreaming of living — Paltrow’s lifestyle.