Net-a-porter and Mr Porter are bringing Letters Live to Los Angeles.

The retailers are partnering with Letters Live, a rotating live events series where a variety of performers read aloud letters, often with a charitable component, to bring the concept to Los Angeles for its first public performance on February 26. To be held at the Ace Hotel, the event will feature letter readings by Jake Gyllenhaal, James Corden, Anjelica Huston, Minnie Driver, Stephen Fry, Catherine Keener, Mark Hamill, Jarvis Cocker, Shirley Manson, Ian McShane, Annabelle Wallis and more.

Letters Live was launched in 2013 and has featured readings of letters written by David Bowie, Mohandas Gandhi, Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin, Kurt Vonnegut, Charlotte Brontë, Katharine Hepburn, Richard Burton, Patti Smith, Abraham Lincoln and Che Guevara. Past performers include Benedict Cumberbatch, Gillian Anderson, Ian McKellen, Kylie Minogue, Thandie Newton, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hiddleston, Sally Hawkins, Oscar Isaac, Jude Law and more.

“Letters Live is a unique entertainment experience, one which combines great talent, remarkable letters, and awareness for important local and global charity work, all culminating in unforgettable evenings that celebrate the humble letter and its immense power,” said Letters Live founder Jamie Byng. “Bringing Letters Live to a city with such a rich tradition of performance and writers is a thrilling prospect and I am certain it is going to be a night to remember.”

“I was blown away the very first time I saw Letters Live and knew immediately that I wanted to work with them,” said Lucy Yeomans, global content director of Net-a-porter and editor in chief of Porter magazine. “It is such an authentic, powerful and utterly unique concept, and on the two occasions that we collaborated with them — at Porter’s annual Incredible Women Galas in London and Los Angeles — our guests were moved, inspired and totally captivated.”

Tickets for the event are priced from $50 to $200, and the net profit from ticket sales (following production costs) will be donated to 826LA, an L.A.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students in creative writing, and Women for Women International, a charity which “supports women survivors of war living in some of the world’s most dangerous places to rebuild their lives and inspire hope for the future.”

