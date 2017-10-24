ROUND-THE-CLOCK CARE: Net-a-porter is amping up its personal shopping offer and catering in particular to guests at The Ned in the City of London.

The e-tailer is offering its 24-7 in-room service at The Ned for clients who are staying at the hotel and members’ club run by Soho House and Sydell Group. Clients will be able to shop from an in-room menu that can be requested from reception, with items to be delivered to the shopper’s room in under 30 minutes.

Earlier this year, the company introduced at-home services including “You Try, We Wait,” “ Net-a-porter at Home” and “ Mr Porter at Home.” “You Try, We Wait,” is a same-day service option, where personal shoppers will wait until items have been tried on by clients before it is returned, while “Net-a-porter at Home” and “ Mr Porter at Home” offer clients additional at-home consultations where customers are presented with an edited offering culled by their personal shopper.

Net-a-porter and Mr Porter have also unveiled their joint holiday campaign shot by photographer Sebastian Kim, who has worked for Vogue, GQ and Time.

The campaign stars models Anais Mali and Ollie Edwards, who are pictured partying in a hotel.

The holiday campaign is the third co-branded initiative from the two retailers. It includes a short film that will run on the e-retailer’s web sites and social media channels.

RELATED STORY: Net-a-porter, Mr Porter Introduce Enhanced Personal Shopping Services >>