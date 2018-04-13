FASHION HISTORY: Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that manages Kensington Palace, has been working toward adding new, never-before-seen garments for the reopening of the popular “Diana:Her Fashion Story” exhibition, later this month.

The exhibition charts the sartorial history of Princess Diana and highlights important moments in her life through her clothing.

Some of the outfits going on display include the Armani chinos and white shirt she wore to visit the landmine fields in Angola with the International Red Cross in 1997 and a violet body-hugging gown created by Gianni Versace, a dear friend of Diana’s, for a fund-raising dinner at the Museum of Natural History in Chicago.

The pink David Sassoon dress Princess Diana wore en route to her honeymoon with Prince Charles will also be exhibited, alongside pieces by Catherine Walker, Caroline Charles and Victor Edelstein, a leading London couturier in the Eighties.

Princess Diana was also known for championing local designer names during State visits, as illustrated by a cobalt blue pleated gown by the London-based Japanese-born designer, Yuki, worn to a State Dinner with Emperor Hirohito in Tokyo.

The exhibition will reopen on April 26 at Kensington Palace and it’s predicted to attract large crowds as interest on the British Royals is peaking, with the much-anticipated Royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle and the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child.