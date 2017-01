ALL CHANGE: Habitués take note — don’t forget to check your ticket for the Dior Homme show this season. The Jan. 21 runway display in Paris will take place at a new venue. The show, which has been held at the Tennis Club de Paris for several seasons, will be staged in the Salon d’Honneur at the Grand Palais. According to a spokesman for the brand, there is no specific reason for the relocation: Dior Homme creative director Kris Van Assche just felt like a change of scene.