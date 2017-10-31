NEW YORK — In what is being described as an act of terror, New York Police Department officials are still investigating an incident in lower Manhattan involving a vehicle that left eight people dead and injured more than a dozen.

In a press conference with NYPD and FBI officials, as well as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the incident as “an act of terror and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them.”

The mayor continued, “We know that this act was intended to break our spirit but we also know that New Yorkers are strong, New Yorkers are resilient and our spirit will never be moved by an act of violence, an act meant to intimidate us. We have been tested before as a city very narthex site of today’s tragedy and New Yorkers do not give in in the face of these kids of actions. We will respond as we always do. We will be undeterred.”

The NYPD’s Twitter feed confirmed there is one individual in custody. “All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing.”

The NYPD account detailed Tuesday afternoon’s events that started when a vehicle entered the West Street pedestrian and bike path a few blocks north of Chambers Street. The vehicle struck several people on the path, resulting in several fatalities and injuries, according to the NYPD. The vehicle then continued south, striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms and was shot by NYPD, the Twitter feed continued. Pedestrians and drivers in the area were advised to avoid the area of Chambers Street/West Street due to the police activity. “Expect many emergency personnel in the area,” the NYPD posted.

A video post shows a battered white truck and a few people and bicycles lying on a bike path which is reportedly near Stuyvesant High School. Police and emergency responders responded to the scene and traffic in the area was knotted.

Numerous fashion and media businesses are housed in the area, including Time Inc. and Condé Nast. Shortly before 4:15 p.m., Time sent an emergency notification to all employees working at 225 Liberty Street asking them to respond whether they are OK or need assistance. Advised that Global Security was monitoring the status of all employees, recipients received confirmation of the shooting at Chambers and West Street.

About 25 minutes prior to that, Time’s Greg Giangrande e-mailed staff to say “the NYPD has reported that they have apprehended the suspect and there is no active threat. There are reports of casualties. We’re looking into this further. As a precaution, our security is on heightened alert and we continue to be in close contact with the NYPD.”