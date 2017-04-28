Los Angeles-based stylist sisters Maryam and Marjan Malakpour and their footwear brand Newbark have linked with Theory to design capsule collections beginning with a pre-fall collection launching next Thursday in Theory’s Melrose Avenue flagship.

“We met Andrew Rosen when we were selected as CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists last year, so that’s how the opportunity came up, and we’ve been working on this for the last six months,” Maryam said.

The Malakpours took their core loafer and sandal styles and used Theory’s ready-to-wear fabrics and leathers such as red velvet, zebra print calf hair, denim and Army green cotton retailing for $264 to $345. The retailer already sells shoes from the regular Newbark collection.

The collaboration will launch with a two-week pop-up inside the Theory in Los Angeles before rolling out in other Theory stores. At Thursday night’s party, where hipster singer Cherry Glazerr will perform, guests will also be able to customize their shoes with one-of-a-kind Swarovski patches.

The sisters launched Newbark in 2009 with a folding leather travel flat, after growing tired of aching feet from traveling. “It’s like when your feet are barking it means they’re hurting, that’s where the name comes from,” Marjan said.

They expanded into a full footwear and accessories collection three seasons later and are now available at more than 40 retailers worldwide including Barneys New York, The Line, Le Bon Marché, Matchesfashion, Net-a-porter and their own e-commerce site. Newbark is based in the Hollywood Media District, near Chrome Hearts and Just One Eye. All the shoes are handmade in downtown Los Angeles.

“That was one of the things Andrew was really keen on,” Maryam said.

Said Rosen, “I was excited by their energy, aesthetic and the fact that Newbark is made in America. It has been a wonderful partner to our accessories team.”

The collection is slated to extend into fall 2017 and spring 2018.