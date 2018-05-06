NEVER TOO YOUNG: Newborn Prince Louis made the front page of Sunday newspapers including The Telegraph and The Times of London in a photo shot by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace shared the first portraits of the little prince with his older sister Charlotte, who celebrated her third birthday on May 2. Prince Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, was born on April 23 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

An avid photographer, the duchess also shot the first portraits of Prince George and Princess Charlotte as well as the siblings’ first day at nursery school.

Kensington Palace tweeted: “Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.”

One image was taken on April 26, just days after little Louis was born. He was pictured resting on a white pillow.

Another photo was taken May 2, where Charlotte is seen holding her baby brother in her arms and kissing his forehead.

Known for recycling her own outfits, the duchess clearly does the same with her children. Prince Louis’ white knitted sweater by Irulea was also worn by Princess Charlotte in her first public portrait in 2015.

In the most recent photo, Princess Charlotte wore a hand-me-down blue sweater from her elder brother, four-year-old Prince George. He wore the Fair Isle sweater by Fina Ejerique for Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday portrait, which was shot by Annie Leibovitz in 2016.