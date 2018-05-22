NO REST FOR THE NEWLYWEDS: Having left their Windsor wedding venue a mere 48 hours ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back on the royal engagement circuit celebrating Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, and his charity work, at a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

The couple, who exchanged vows at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, had already planned to delay their honeymoon until later this year and return to work immediately. The party marked the future king’s birthday and the armed forces organizations that he’s been supporting over the years. His actual birthday is in November.

More than 6,000 representatives from the police, fire and ambulance and mountain rescue forces were invited to the party on Tuesday, the first official event that the royal couple attended as husband and wife.

Meghan Markle, who became HRH The Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry, wore a dusty pink dress by the British label Goat, a white hat by Philip Treacy and white shoes.

Given Markle’s retail pull, the Goat dress will likely sell like hotcakes. According to Influencer DB, the social media analytics company, Givenchy’s Instagram account generated 12,234,710 likes and $2.9 million in earned media coverage on Saturday after Markle appeared in her wedding gown by Givenchy Haute Couture.

Stella McCartney’s account generated a little more than $2 million in earned media coverage and 9,605,198 likes after the young royal wore a long white silk dress to the wedding reception in the evening.