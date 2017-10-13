Next Management New York is introducing a men’s division.

According to Kyle Hagler, the president of Next NY, the company has thought about launching a men’s business for a few years, but believes now is the right time.

“We feel like the possibilities in men’s modeling at this point are expansive and there’s the possibility to build out superstars who have long-lasting careers that are just as impactful as their female counterparts,” said Hagler. “I think, with careful strategy and a point of view, we will be able to have men command the same attention and money as the women do. For a long time men’s has been regarded as accessories to a women’s conversation, and that’s changing.”

Next Management New York has tapped Gaspard Lokote Lukali, who previously started Request Model Management, to lead the division.

“Sometimes managers just do what the market commands, and what Gaspard and his team have been great about doing is setting the standard as opposed to follow the trend,” said Hagler.

Prior to launching the division, Next Management NY represented musicians Travis Scott and Diplo. Additions to the men’s roster include Dylan Brosnan, son of Pierce Brosnan; Liam Daniels, son of Lee Daniels, and Skylar Penn, grandson of Irving Penn. Established male models David Agbodji, Arthur Kulkov and Trevor Signorino along with newer faces Eli Epperson and Callum Stoddart round out the board.

