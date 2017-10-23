COVENT GARDEN CALLING: Nick Knight and Showstudio have mounted a fashion illustration pop-up in Covent Garden filled with works from the Showstudio archive including Alexander McQueen spring 2001 by Gill Button, which features Kate Moss and Christian Dior’s Couture fall 2012 collection by Blair Breitenstein — a sketch of a female figure alongside flowers.

Located at 15 Floral Street, the 1,200-square-foot space houses more than 70 works commissioned by Knight for the company’s biannual seasonal collections coverage and special projects.

The showcase will change during the next few months and will feature more than 1,500 works from the archives. Artists range from more established names such as Button, Unskilled Worker and Kelly Beeman to emerging ones such as Jenifer Corker, Fiona Gourlay and Lara Mackenzie-Lee. Prices range from 85 pounds to 6,500 pounds.

“With the regeneration of Covent Garden and Floral Street we were excited to take up this amazing opportunity to bring fashion illustration to a wider audience,” Knight said.

He said the gallery also has the capacity to show large-scale works, too. They include new works by Stephen Doherty and Rob Philips.

There will also be live residences starting with Jennifer Corker and Fiona Gourlay. “These will mean the public are able to watch new work being created in the gallery itself,” Knight said.

Alongside the illustration showcase, a dedicated area has been created to offer shoppers the chance experience a Showstudio panel set and listen in on a live discussion and talks. The pop-up will run until January.