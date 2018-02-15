Count Tolani as part of the wave of women’s brands dipping a toe into the children’s market, with the firm tapping Nicky Hilton Rothschild for its spring capsule, now officially out.

The San Diego ready-to-wear brand, known for its prints, has been a longtime favorite of Hilton’s, making the limited-edition collaboration a good fit for both.

“I came up with the idea when I was pregnant with my first daughter and I came to them about this mommy-and-me idea,” Hilton Rothschild said. “They had never done children and they loved the idea so I worked very closely with them in making all of the different prints. Most of them were taken right off my iPhone.”

She pointed to the feather print on the Kimberly blouse as an example, where the Parisian feather earrings gifted to her by her husband became the basis for one silhouette. The Bijou top drew inspiration from tiles in a Positano villa she stayed at last summer, while the Kate Mediterranean blue print sprung from a trip to Mykonos.

Tolani joins a number of brands that have entered the children’s market more recently, including Reformation, For Love & Lemons and Faherty. The increasingly connected world is in part helping to fuel the interest in mini-me wardrobes, Hilton Rothschild said.

“We live in a culture where everyone is sharing everything,” she said. “They’re sharing videos. They’re sharing family moments, work milestones, their children and they like dressing them up. That was important to me when I was doing this brand because I have seen mommy-and-me collections and they’re usually expensive, itchy, fancy dresses that you can only wear on special occasions. So I wanted to create a line that was stylish and comfortable with reasonable prices and I made sure that all the children’s pieces were machine-wash-friendly because who wants to send baby clothes to the dry cleaner?”

The capsule marked the first time Hilton Rothschild and Tolani, known for its bright prints, designed a children’s collection.

The silk offering includes tops, shorts and dresses for 20 pieces total. Women’s is priced from $175 to $275, while girls’ retails for $89 to $139. The capsule is being sold exclusively through Tolani’s online shop.

The line was originally shown to buyers at the Project trade show in Las Vegas last year and Coterie in New York, to which Hilton said there was plenty of positive feedback. Whether additional capsules will be released depends on the market’s response to this initial release, she said.