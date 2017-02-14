Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim’s joint Oscar de la Renta and Monse show drew out a legion of longtime devotees of the fashion house — eager to see what the design pair will bring in their top creative post — and fans of the buzzy younger brand.

“Huge, huge fan,” Nicky Rothschild Hilton confirmed, arriving with sister Paris Hilton. “I’ve been stealing my mother’s Oscar dresses for as long as I can remember.” How does she think that Garcia and Kim will influence the label? “I love their aesthetic, and I think just bringing a whole new vibe to this house,” she said.

Also in the front row were models Karolina Kurkova, Doutzen Kroes, Britt Maren and Lottie Moss.

“I’ve always had a great relationship with Oscar de la Renta and his house, and I’m just really curious,” said Kroes, eager to take in the show from her allocated bench spot. “I actually find myself also looking at the girls — who’s doing the show and if I know them, but definitely also the clothes. It’s very nice to sit here and see it all happening,” she continued.

Kroes has quite literally been in their shoes before. “And of course, sometimes I see how they walk because I understand if the shoes are too high, or uncomfortable. Usually Oscar de la Renta has comfortable shoes, so I don’t think they have to worry. But I think it’s nice, because it’s a different way of looking at things because I did it myself as well.”

The Dutch model has dipped her toes into design recently, having launched a collaborative line with Hunkemöller late last year. As any loyal brand ambassador is wont to do, Kroes was sure to call out the line, which includes lingerie, sportswear and, soon enough, swimwear. “It’s very exciting,” she added.