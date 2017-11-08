Nicola Glass has been named creative director of Kate Spade. She succeeds Deborah Lloyd, the brand’s current president and chief creative officer, who, in the wake of Tapestry Inc.’s acquisition of Kate Spade, made the decision to exit the brand.

Reports of Lloyd’s departure from Kate Spade was first reported in WWD last month. She follows on the heels of Craig Leavitt, chief executive officer, who left the company in August.

Glass is currently with Michael Kors as senior vice president of accessories design overseeing all design and development of Michael Kors Collection and Michael Michael Kors. Earlier she worked at Gucci as an accessories designer.

Glass is expected to join the company early next year, and will ultimately report to the brand president and chief executive of Kate Spade, a role currently held by Tapestry’s chief executive officer, Victor Luis, on an interim basis.

Glass will be responsible for leading all creative aspects of the Kate Spade brand, including all product design, brand imagery and store environments.