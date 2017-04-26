GOLDEN TICKET: Upping the glamour quotient, a Carine Roitfeld-curated “Golden Age of Hollywood”-themed catwalk show will figure among the entertainment at amfAR’s upcoming 24th edition of the Cinema Against AIDS gala in Cannes. The show will feature one-of-a-kind looks by a range of fashion brands, accessorized with jewelry by Harry Winston, one of the night’s sponsors.

A constellation of A-listers have signed up as chairs of the hot-ticket event including Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Vanessa Redgrave, Diane Kruger, Eva Longoria and Dustin and Lisa Hoffman. Also joining amfAR chairman Kenneth Cole and amfAR global fund-raising chairman Milutin Gatsby as one of the night’s chairs will be festival jury president Pedro Almodóvar.

The gala will be held on May 25 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, with an after party on the hotel’s grounds sponsored by Moncler.