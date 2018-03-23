Kelsea Ballerini has upped her fashion game for her new headlining tour.

The singer, who was the first female country music artist to have a number-one hit with her debut single, “Love Me Like You Mean It,” has turned to Nicole Miller to create two custom pieces for her “Unapologetically” tour.

“Unapologetically” is the title of her second studio album and she’s touring this spring with Walker Hayes as the opening act.

“I met Kelsea several years ago and was very impressed by her poise and self-confidence,” Miller said. “I knew she would be hugely successful. I’ve been dressing her for a variety of performances ever since. It’s been a lot of fun designing for her because her style is so adventurous. Not to mention, I am a big fan of her music and have been fortunate enough to see her perform.

“Kelsea wanted me to design something for the first few songs of her album, which represents loss. I wanted to stay true to the theme, while creating something unique that she would feel confident wearing. I designed a custom black sequin trench that she loved so much she asked for a second version, which we made in pink. She now wears that during the encore.”

Ballerini said that since blasting onto the scene in 2015, her personal style has changed and she’s truly embraced fashion.

“In the last few years I’ve been able to really express myself through fashion as well as music, and have really loved having style that reflects how I’m feeling,” she said. “Sometimes it’s bright and girly and sometimes it’s just a cool pair of jeans and sneaks. When I perform I want to feel free and comfortable so I can just focus on moving and performing. I’ve been a fan of Nicole Miller’s for a while now and have worn a few of her pieces in the past for both performance and press looks. I’m honored to be decked out in one of her custom sparkly looks, especially since it’s the first outfit the crowd sees.”

Ballerini has become known for her outfit changes. For her wedding to Australian country singer Morgan Evans in December, she wore a Berta gown for the ceremony — he wore Joseph Abboud — and for the reception switched to a dress from Australian brand Grace Loves Lace before ending the evening in a Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit.