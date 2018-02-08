RevelGlam, a new company that applies artificial intelligence and image recognition to fashion forecasting, has partnered with Nicole Miller for NYFW. The designer will pilot the fashion-tech company’s software: photos from the brand’s NYFW show will be used to predict the next wave of fashion trends.
RevelGlam is a “style-forecasting solution that helps designers, retailers and fashion industry professionals stay ahead of trends and gain an artificially intelligent edge over competition,” the company says. It was cofounded by Steve Eichner, veteran fashion and celebrity photographer, and Daniela Kirsch, a full-stack developer from Berlin.
“Our platform creates a new layer of value from celebrity and event photography, Eichner says. “With a smart analysis of today’s trendsetters, you can build the business of tomorrow.”
RevelGlam uses insights from celebrity sightings, runway shows, influencer activities and consumer behavior through image recognition technology and cognitive computing, which will allow brands and retailers to predict trends and gauge demand.
“RevelGlam gives us a clear, measurable look into the future,” says Bud Konheim, chief executive officer of Nicole Miller. “The world is increasingly dependent upon data-optimized decision making, and the fashion industry must keep pace.”
