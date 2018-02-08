RevelGlam, a new company that applies artificial intelligence and image recognition to fashion forecasting, has partnered with Nicole Miller for NYFW. The designer will pilot the fashion-tech company’s software: photos from the brand’s NYFW show will be used to predict the next wave of fashion trends.

RevelGlam is a “style-forecasting solution that helps designers, retailers and fashion industry professionals stay ahead of trends and gain an artificially intelligent edge over competition,” the company says. It was cofounded by Steve Eichner, veteran fashion and celebrity photographer, and Daniela Kirsch, a full-stack developer from Berlin.