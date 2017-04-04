When every “influencer” event in Los Angeles turns into one big photo op for bloggers’ feeds, why not do double duty? That’s what happened when Nicole Richie linked with the photo-driven, social shopping app Project September for a pre-Coachella season event last week.

Photographer Asher Moss captured Richie and bloggers Sheryl Luke, Bethany Marie and Marie von Behrens in the tropical garden of the Roosevelt Hotel wearing their favorite festival-inspired looks, which followers could then shop online. All commissions earned from sales via the app’s festival look book over the weekend went to Planned Parenthood, as did on-site donations. Event partners French Connection, Luisa Via Roma and Revolve also donated a portion of their sales from the weekend to Planned Parenthood.

Cofounders Alexis Maybank (of Gilt Groupe fame) and Leah Park mingled with Richie, who was dressed in her own House of Harlow 1960 brand, which she sells through Project September.

“I had worked with Gilt Groupe in the past and am a fan of Alexis Maybank,” said Richie. “When I heard about the concept for Project September, I couldn’t wait to get on board. The fact that I can show my followers what I am wearing, what inspires me and where they can buy it is such a cool feature and makes so much sense.”

Richie said she also shops the app for other brands. “It has a lot of inspiring photography and curated stories that make it easy for me to instantly shop. If I’m not on there I love Revolve, Luisa ‪Via Roma‬ and Net-a-porter [which] help me find what I love through their themed shops-in-shops.”

Of her look being synonymous with festival style, Richie said, “Coachella captures the essence of California; it’s a place where someone can really express themselves. I love the carefree attitude and of course, the music.

Said Maybank, “Nicole sets the tone for California cool and free-spirited chic that dominates the festivals. She’s got terrific style that connects with so many people all over the country.”

Project September recently launched a partnership with Pinterest to make its images shoppable through their Shop the Look program and recently launched a web version of the app.