MUSICAL YOUTH: French actor, singer and songwriter Jérémy Kapone was among the first guests to arrive to take in the debut men’s wear collection under Valentino’s sole creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli on Wednesday, since the departure of longtime collaborator Maria Grazia Chiuri, who is now at Dior.

Kapone, who has just wrapped recording his latest album, which bears his name, said he respected the house’s connections to art and music. “There are the references to artists like Jim Jarmusch or The White Stripes…. I’m a big fan, they dress me for a lot for my concerts.”

Among the Italian contingent, fashion blogger Filippo Cirulli, cofounder of Edhèn, the Milan-based dandy footwear line, was fresh from presenting his own collection which included Fifties-inspired Oxfords with a special folded leather accent.

Eduardo Valdarnini, who is working on the first Italian Netflix series “Suburra,” due out in November, confessed it was his first time attending a Valentino show. “I’m feeling quite emotional about it, actually. I don’t know what to expect.” The series is set in Rome and based on present-day ties between organized crime and politics in the Italian capital.

Slipping into the show minutes before the lights went down, meanwhile, front row old-timer, Franco-Canadian actor Niels Schneider — who has been nominated for the 2017 Cesar Revelations award for his first lead role in a French movie, “Black Diamond” — ticked off his wish list during the show. “I loved the red coat — and the hats were great,” said the actor. “And what about that soundtrack — David Bowie, nothing beats it.”