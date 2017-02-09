LOS ANGELES — Fashion app Nifty continues to broaden its reach with a deal inked for Couture Fashion Week in New York that aims to bring engagement and, hopefully pre-orders, to the presentations.

The company, which relocated from San Francisco to Los Angeles last year, partnered in October with the producer of Fashion Week Los Angeles to make looks off the runway shoppable for pre-order. The app allowed consumers to watch the presentations in real-time and like their favorite looks. Nifty won over designers, who were able to gauge the immediate reactions of consumers to their designs.

The app is now confirmed for the roughly dozen designers showing during Feb. 11 and 12 as part of Couture Fashion Week in New York, according to Nifty cofounder and chief executive officer Firouzeh Lorzadeh.

The company’s also in preliminary talks to bring the same technology to fashion presentations in London as early as next year.

“After L.A. fashion week, we had a very good [turnout],” Lorzadeh said. “A lot of people used the app during the event and bloggers wrote about it. We delivered everything that we wanted to deliver and we had an audience at the show and also at home that were watching and able to use the app.”

There’s a duality in the company’s services. While one side of the coin helps designers with engagement at events such as fashion shows, there’s another side to the technology on the buy side. The company, which Lorzadeh cofounded with chief technology officer Alessandro Dal Grande, started as a way of assisting shoppers with the right fit and helping retailers reduce returns via a widget installed on any e-commerce site.

Los Angeles boutique Karen Michelle implemented the technology on its site and three other companies are in the process of installing it to their online shops.

Nifty is also helping smaller brands that don’t have their own e-commerce with a shoppable section for emerging designers on its own web site, with four lines currently available.

The technology continues to evolve as well, with automation on the horizon as early as a month from now.

“With the measurements technology, we are at the point where we want to take hand measuring out of the equation and bring automated measurements so people can scan themselves with their phone,” Lorzadeh said.

Nifty currently has 10,000 users, which is up from the roughly 7,000 reported in October. The company has so far been bootstrapped by its founders but they’re now talking to angel investors in the U.S. and Canada, the latter market of which saw a boost in activity beginning with the Black Friday promotional period.