NIKE’S TECH BUY: Nike said it acquired Tel Aviv-based Invertex to sharpen its digital edge.

“The acquisition of Invertex will deepen our bench of digital talent and further our capabilities in computer vision and artificial intelligence as we create the most compelling Nike consumer experience at every touch point,” said Adam Sussman, Nike’s chief digital officer.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Nike said the acquisition of the computer vision firm and its staff would help it deliver innovations to the market.

Invertex is led by chief executive officer David Bleicher, who said he and his team would help the activewear giant drive its “Consumer Direct Offense,” Nike’s program to push its business forward.

The tech company works in the area of mass customization, creating mobile applications that can analyze the body in 3-D to help ease the path to purchase.

Last month, Nike bought Zodiac, a data analytics firm based in New York.