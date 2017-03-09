The upper is inspired by two factors close to John’s heart: a British knight’s armor and a disco ball. The sneaker has a vintage Seventies feel and pays homage to the early days of disco as well as John’s knighthood with its chrome color. The word “Sir” is on the rear of the shoe.

The sneakers were designed, built and produced at Nike’s headquarters in Eugene, Ore., and manufactured in The Builder Lab within Nike’s Advanced Product Creation Centre. The sneakers were presented to John last weekend in Eugene.

The singer’s relationship with Nike began in the mid-Seventies when Geoff Hollister created several one-of-a-kind shoes for the musician.