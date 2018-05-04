Nike is moving into Bravado territory.

To align with Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour, which will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar and feature the record label’s full roster of artists, Nike has worked with Lamar on an exclusive range of products that will be available to purchase in pop-up shops produced by the activewear brand.

The collection includes a long sleeve T-shirt that retails for $55, a hoodie that retails for $85, and a hat that is priced at $35. The Cortez Kenny III, the Cortez sneaker Nike has designed with Lamar, will also be available at the pop-up shops. The apparel was made using Nike’s Express Lane, which speeds up production.

The traveling pop-up will kick off on May 9 at Blends in Los Angeles, then move on to the Social Status in Houston on May 19; Concepts in New York on May 26; Bodega in Boston on June 4; Livestock in Toronto, Ontario on June 11, and Notre in Chicago on June 14. Each pop-up will be open for two to five days.