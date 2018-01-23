NEW YORK — Nike has taken the wraps off its latest running shoe, the Epic React Flyknit that it says is lighter, softer and longer-lasting than those offered in the past.

The sporting goods brand spent over three years working on the shoe, according to Brett Holts, vice president of running footwear. “We’ve been in the cushioning space for a decade,” he said, pointing to the LunarEpic and Low Flyknit 2 models. But the foam cushioning in the Epic React features a proprietary technology that is lighter, softer and offers greater energy return than those shoes. It is also more durable, he said.

“We’re giving runners one complete package. We know runners are looking for a comfortable, cushioned shoe and we think this has a big commercial potential.”

The shoe features a bootie shape with a soft knit upper that offers breathability, stretch and support where needed. A foam heel clip secures the rear of the foot and is intended to enhance stability while the midsole is lightweight and durable.

The Nike React foam cushioning launched in June 2017 in basketball shoes but the running shoe will be available to the public on Feb. 22. It will retail for $150.

Holts said the price is marginally higher than Nike’s core shoes — for instance, the Zoom Pegasus, one of the brand’s most popular models, sells for $120.

“It’s a little higher, but that’s how we introduce new innovations,” he said.