Nike is leveraging the excitement around New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open to tell its own stories.

The sportswear brand is continuing its New York Made campaign, which first launched in November, and will offer a variety of events, brand activations and product releases over the course of two weeks.

“Nike has had a long history in NYC,” said Helen Kim, general manager of the East Coast region at Nike. “We are excited to continue this story and be a part of cultural moments with great product stories.”

Nike will start things off by paying homage to star tennis player Roger Federer with RF19, a temporary space highlighting the player’s style and New York’s sneaker culture that will open on Aug. 23. This space will also feature the release of Federer’s latest New York Collection and a new styles from Nike Zoom Vapor and Air Jordan 3.

In partnership with Virgil Abloh, Nike will introduce Nike Off Campus at 23 Wall Street on Sept. 6. This space will showcase the Ten Icons by Abloh and serve as a cultural learning environment. There will be a series of workshops with leading contemporary designers. Nike hasn’t confirmed that they will release their collaborative product with Abloh at this space, but all signs point to a product drop. They offered this site for more information.

On Sept. 9 the Nike SoHo store will open its sixth floor, which will introduce consumers to the Jersey Suite. This space is dedicated to the history of sport jerseys. Public School is continuing its relationship with Jordan Brand and will present its largest ready-to-wear collection on Sept. 10. The brand will also unveil its newest takes on classic Jordan silhouettes.

And lastly, Nike will premiere Nike by You, which the company is describing as “the global headquarters for the best of Nike’s customization and co-creation experiences.” This will open Sept. 16.

Kim said all of these activations would be open to the public.

More from WWD:

Streetwear, Sneaker Sellers Fine-Tune Product Drops

Nike Just Does It: Applies Footwear Technology to Apparel

Nike Confirms Tie-up With Amazon for Pilot