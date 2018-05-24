As a veteran-owned brand, Nine Line Apparel knows that Memorial Day means more than just barbecues and a day off from work.

So the Savannah, Ga.-based men’s and women’s label has teamed with Jeffrey Earnhardt, the fourth generation of race-car royalty, on a fund-raising campaign for the children of fallen U.S. service members.

From April 25 to May 9, Nine Line Apparel sold a special “Remember the Fallen” T-shirt on its web site and the $15,000 raised from that sale will be donated to the Angels of America’s Fallen organization.

On May 27 during the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Earnhardt and Nine Line’s chief executive officer, retired Army captain Tyler Merritt, will present a check from that effort to the organization at the track.

“I’m excited to be partnered with Nine Line Apparel to salute our veterans and the active duty military that serve our great country,” Earnhardt said. “Nine Line is an incredible organization that’s owned and operated by veterans. They are everything I want to be associated with and I’m honored by this relationship.”

Nine Line came into contact with the charity after one of its employees, an Army veteran, committed suicide, an epidemic among former service members. In lieu of flowers, his widow requested donations be made to the nonprofit organization, whose goal is to support the children of those lost due to military service, whether in combat, as a result of injuries, or suicide related to PTSD.

“The support from Nine Line Apparel will be tremendous in helping us stand by the children of our fallen heroes during their most crucial formative years,” said Joe Lewis, founder and ceo of Angels of America’s Fallen. “All funds raised will go directly to empowering very deserving children in sports, music and the arts as positive outlets for their grief. Our mission is to engage them all year, every year, all the way through 18 years old, and we couldn’t do it without the support of patriots.”

Merritt said the company’s goal is to not only support the organization but also raise awareness of the issue facing veterans in the U.S.