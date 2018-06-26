COME RAIN OR SHINE: The No. 21 man won’t get wet this fall.

The brand, founded and helmed by creative director Alessandro Dell’Acqua, has partnered with Stockholm-based outerwear specialist Stutterheim on a capsule collection.

The lineup comprising a range of four different raincoats was teased at the No. 21 men’s show earlier this month.

“This new collaboration is an aesthetic union where Stutterheim’s utilitarian style, lean and sober, meets the urban bourgeois wardrobe that I chose for the No. 21 man,” explained Dell’Acqua.

The raincoats, inspired by fisherman slickers, are reinterpreted through the designer’s penchant for a young and effortless style in four different designs and colorways. A green and beige version is punctuated by off-white piping, while some of the styles carry back prints of Polaroid pictures taken backstage at the show. Other color options include two black versions and one in sandy beige.

“When we met we realized we shared the desire to create a meaningful product that mirrored the reality of our brands. And, as in Dell’Acqua’s designs, an aptitude for mixing masculine and feminine is always present in Stutterheim,” said Alexander Stutterheim, founder and creative director of the company.

Retailing at $600, the collection will be exclusively available at the brand’s international flagship stores and at numeroventuno.com, starting from December.

Stutterheim was established in 2010 as a brand focused on revisiting the classic waterproof fisherman’s raincoats using high-end materials, such as a polyamide jersey fabric with polyurethane coating. The raincoats are all handmade in Sweden.