Nominees were unveiled Thursday for the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA), to be hosted by singer-actress Mandy Moore on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and for which Lacoste will return for the 14th year as presenting sponsor. As previously revealed, Meryl Streep will receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland will receive the Career Achievement Award and illustrator Lois DeArmond will be honored with the Distinguished Service Award. In addition, costume designer Ret Turner will be posthumously inducted into the Guild’s Hall of Fame.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie,” Rebecca Hale

“Captain Fantastic, “Courtney Hoffman

“La La Land,” Mary Zophres

“Lion,” Cappi Ireland

“Nocturnal Animals,” Arianne Phillips

Excellence in Period Film

“The Dressmaker, “Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson

“Florence Foster Jenkins,” Consolata Boyle

“Hail, Caesar!” Mary Zophres

“Hidden Figures,” Renee Ehrlich Kalfus

“Jackie,” Madeline Fontaine

Excellence in Fantasy Film

“Doctor Strange,” Alexandra Byrne

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Colleen Atwood

“Kubo and the Two Strings,” Deborah Cook

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” Colleen Atwood

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” David Crossman, Glyn Dillion

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

“American Horror Story: Roanoke,” Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang

“Empire,” Paolo Nieddu

“Grace & Frankie,” Allyson B. Fanger

“House of Cards,” Johanna Argan, Kemal Harris

“Transparent,” Marie Schley

Outstanding Period Television Series

“The Crown,” Michele Clapton

“Penny Dreadful,” Gabriella Pescucci

“Stranger Things,” Series, Kimberly Adams, Malgosia Turzanska

“Westworld,” Pilot, Trish Summerville

“Westworld,” Series, Ane Crabtree

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series

“Game of Thrones,” Michele Clapton, April Ferry

“The Man in the High Castle,” J.R. Hawbaker

“Once Upon a Time,” Eduardo Castro

“Sleepy Hollow,” Mairi Chisholm

“The Walking Dead,” Eulyn C. Womble

Excellence in Short Form Design

Beyoncé: “Hold Up,” B. Åkerlund

Dos Equis: “The Most Interesting Man in the World – Mission to Mars,” Julie Vogel

Dos Equis: “The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti,” Liz Botes

H&M: “Come Together” featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson, Milena Canonero

Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law. Ami Goodheart