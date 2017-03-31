WATER WORLD: Hairstylist James Pecis and art director Kimberley Norcott are among the creatives behind a limited-edition, hard-covered tome entitled “Noodled.” It is a photographic study of beauty inspired by nature. All of the proceeds from the sale of the 84-page book will be given to Mission Blue, an ocean protection organization.

In “Noodled,” black-and-white pictures of people are juxtaposed with colored images of water. A rolling wave is set by the portrait of a woman with a curlicue on her forehead, echoing the form of the watery swell. And undulating tresses are reflected in choppy seas, for instance.

Norcott was behind the art direction of “Noodled,” while Pecis styled the models’ hair for it. The portraits were snapped by Paul Wetherell and ocean images lensed by Ben Bugden. Athena Paginton was behind the models’ makeup, and the casting was overseen by Shelley Durkan.

“Noodled” — coming out in a run of 2,000 copies — will be introduced in mid-April in select stores and online at accidentalism.com. It is self-published.

Mission Blue, founded by Sylvia Earle, has among its many projects the designating of legal open ocean national parks.