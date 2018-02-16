On Thursday night, Nordstrom’s flagship celebrated the launch of its Céline pop-up, open today, in downtown Seattle. Rowan Blanchard, Cleo Wade, Petra Collins, Gia Coppola, Nathalie Love and Olivia Kim were among the guests toasting the new in-store shop, which includes ready-to-wear and capsule collection of accessories exclusive to the retailer. After browsing the collection on offer, the intimate crowd headed to Pike Place Market to cap the night with dinner at acclaimed Pacific Northwest eatery Matt’s in the Market.