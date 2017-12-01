Roksanda Ilincic wrapped a brief trip in Los Angeles with a dinner Thursday evening.

The Nordstrom-hosted dinner at Eric Buterbaugh Gallery was a show of mutual admiration on the part of Ilincic and the retailer. The designer said she had met Nordstrom vice president of creative projects Olivia Kim a few years ago and the two had continued to stay in touch after Kim joined the retailer.

Ilincic, who was set to rush back to London for another event, said the evening’s dinner was to celebrate the retailer’s support of her over the years.

For Nordstrom, it was a good way to toast the designer’s arrival to its newest door, introducing her designs to a new group of its customers at its latest store in the region. Nordstrom shuttered its Westside Pavilion space, relocating to another site at the redeveloped Westfield Century City mall in October.

Kim said Ilincic’s label brings “a very elevated, sophisticated level of design to this part of the city,” pointing out Los Angeles is generally a strong market for Nordstrom.

“Her collection really resonates with the Nordstrom customer,” Kim said. “It’s very feminine but with a strong, feminine point of view. She has a powerful, unique sense of color and her silhouettes are universally flattering.”

Ilincic said she’s just finished her pre-fall collection and is preparing for her main presentation in February. Her business, she said, continues to do well and maintaining it will be the main focus in the near term.

She opened a store three-and-a-half years ago in London, which drove her label’s expansion into a number of categories, including daywear, outerwear and more recently, accessories.

The store’s business is doing well, she said, benefiting from its location and nearby stores such as Balenciaga, Céline and Marc Jacobs.

“I think being able to present what I’m trying to say, not just through the clothing but through architecture and the whole experience, it’s a great way to show what your brand stands for,” she said.

The designer added there are plans to open more stores, but declined to offer further details.

