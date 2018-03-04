“Hey!” a jubilant Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino said in unison as they stretched their arms out to greet one another before engaging in a group hug that also included Chalamet’s family.

As the Oscars parties kicked into high gear across town Saturday night, Nordstrom Local went for something a little more classic – Sony Pictures Classics, to be more precise, with the retailer hosting its first ever Academy Awards-related shindig in its Melrose Place store.

“Look at his shoes. Look at the shoes,” an elated Chalamet said pointing towards Guadagnino’s feet. The “Call Me By Your Name” director had arrived not long before the 22-year-old actor to the calls of excited fans that had lined up outside the store on the drizzly Saturday night in hopes of getting an autograph, photo or, at the least, a glimpse of those trickling inside.

The guest list was a mix of Hollywood executives, writers and directors, including Tom Bernard, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman, Robin Urdang, Evgueni Galperine, Andrey Zvyagintsev, Alexander Rodnyansky, Thomas Rothman, Michael Barker, Sebastian Lelio, Daniela Vega and Andre Aciman.

Chalamet – outfitted in black jeans and a bomber jacket – was no slouch on the sneaker front, sporting a pair of white, Saint Laurent kicks as he and Guadagnino posed for pictures and then waved enthusiastically from the window inside the store to fans.

“Call Me By Your Name” is up for four nominations, including Best Picture and Best Lead Actor for Chalamet, who brought his family with him to the Nordstrom dinner. Earlier in the day, the 22-year-old picked up the Best Actor trophy at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The evening was also a celebration of two other Sony movies: “Loveless” and “A Fantastic Woman,” both up for Best Foreign Language Film nominations.

Champagne and appetizers flowed freely inside as guests mingled within the store before being shepherded towards the back of the store for a seated dinner at just past 8:30.

The party doesn’t stop there with fashion influencers expected Sunday in Nordstrom Local, dressed in their finest awards show attire, for a private Oscars viewing party.