Nordstrom begins opening its New York flagship complex with a men’s store next year and the main women’s store the year after. But it appears the Seattle-based retailer is eager to identify with the Big Apple and one of its most famous cultural institutions by opening a holiday gift shop in collaboration with the Museum of Modern Art’s MoMA Design Store. It’s a pop-up shop for the The Pop-in@Nordstrom program that’s online and in eight key Nordstrom stores.

On Friday, the MoMA shops opened in Nordstrom’s Bellevue Square, Wash. store; CF Pacific Centre, Vancouver; CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Canada; NorthPark Center, Dallas, and South Coast Plaza, Calif. stores. Prices range from $10 for coasters disguised as toast to $6,000 for a giant clock made up of 24 smaller, round clocks choreographed to form one digital display. There are also other gifts handpicked by Olivia Kim, vice president of creative projects at Nordstrom, and her buying team. “I’ve always been a huge fan of MoMA Design Store and their ability to thoughtfully consider the most interesting, exclusive and enticing products from around the world,” said Kim.