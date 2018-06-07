Nordstrom is partnering with the Whitney Museum of Art to support the museum’s commitment to emerging and contemporary artists. The partnership, which began this spring, will continue into fall 2019.

Nordstrom owns a vast collection of work from emerging artists, which the retailer has been cultivating since the Sixties. There are 40 to 140 works in each store, depending on its size and available space. The collection includes regional, national and international artists, many of which were commissioned to create original pieces for Nordstrom. Among the artists featured are John Grade, Gabriel Dawe, Stan Bitters, Dirk De Bruycker, Tanya Aguiniga, Claudia Meyer, Edward Lentsch, Keiko Gonzalez and Chase Langford.

In late 2016, the Art @ Nordstrom app was launched, providing customers with an audio and visual guide to the collections on view. The app is available for three of the Canadian stores, and will be rolled out in New York at the recently opened men’s store, followed by the women’s flagship in the fall of 2019.

“Art and fashion are symbiotic and we care deeply that our store experience supports the communities they are designed to serve and inspire. The opportunity is limitless to evolve the strength of these worlds, and with that in mind, we are challenging ourselves to develop these connections with new and innovative approaches,” said Dawn Clark, senior vice president of Nordstrom store design.

Nordstrom will be promoting the Whitney Museum in its stores and through various communications to the community. It plans to provide its customers with information about and access to the emerging and contemporary shows at the museum and areas of interest that are important to them.

When the Whitney opened its new building in the Meatpacking District in 2015, it strengthened its commitment to emerging and contemporary artists with an ongoing series dedicated to representing solo and group exhibitions. Led by Christopher Y. Lew, Nancy and Fred Poses Associate Curator and a group of curatorial colleagues, the museum is known for introducing upcoming artists to a broader public.

Lew said, “The Whitney has had a long tradition of supporting living and emerging artists. We want to provide a platform for them at crucial points in their careers and to present to a broad audience what is at stake in 21st-century art.”

Scott Meden, chief marketing officer of Nordstrom, said the store is excited to support the Whitney Museum’s emerging artist program. “We plan to share these exhibitions with our customers and hope to be able to bring greater awareness to the important work the Museum is doing in this space.”