Nordstrom employees will be out in force at Sunday’s NYC Pride March in New York.

More than 200 staffers have signed up to march down Fifth Avenue, which is considerably more than last year’s turnout of 80. Supporters will be wearing Nordstrom Pride T-shirts that are also available on the company’s site and at select retail locations. Online shoppers can learn how net sales from the $24 T-shirt will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The short-sleeve black tops are imprinted with emojis that spell out “Love and peace to you.”

Organized by the nonprofit Heritage of Pride, this week’s Pride events are expected to attract more than two million people and will follow the theme “We Are Proud.” The event was started to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1969, which started the modern LGBT movement. This year’s march will step off at noon with the help of grand marshals New York firefighter Brooke Guinan, Gay Men’s Health Crisis activist Krishna Stone and Chinese LGBT activist Geng Le.

Nordstrom, as well as Gap, are among the bronze sponsors of this year’s walk down Fifth Avenue, and has done so since 2015. Other apparel companies are also supporting Sunday’s event. Macy’s is a silver sponsor, Kiehl’s and Target are gold ones and PVH is among the platinum ones.

Nordstrom has supported LGBT rights for some time with a nondiscrimination policy that includes sexual orientation, the retail chain offers domestic partner benefits for same-sex couples. For the 2015 holiday season, Nordstrom aired a commercial called “The Homecoming” that featured a same-sex couple kissing. The two men were reportedly engaged to be married. Two years before that another ad entitled “Nordstrom: The Ultimate Wedding Party” that included two same-sex couples was critiqued for being too subtle. Some considered the fact that Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, two musicians who are known to be LGBT supporters, performed to be significant.