FRESHLY INKED: Brookfield Properties’ Figat7th shopping center in downtown Los Angeles scored Nordstrom Rack as a tenant.

The retailer is expected to open in the fall, absorbing a roughly 27,000-square-foot space that had been vacated by Sport Chalet, which said last spring it would shutter its doors both online and off. Nordstrom Rack will join other Figat7th tenants that include Target, H&M, Zara, Victoria’s Secret, MAC, Bath & Body Works and a food hall.

Nordstrom Rack parent Nordstrom Inc. also confirmed Wednesday it would be opening a 33,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack at Harlem Irving Plaza in Illinois, also set to open in the fall.

The discount chain, which will be the 12th in the Los Angeles area once the Figat7th location opens, is a win for the broader downtown area. The city center has been undergoing a revitalization in more recent years with a flood of new residential and retail development hitting the market or set to in the coming years.

Figat7th, which came online in 1986, underwent a major redo in 2011 that opened the center up to the street and led to the signing of tenants such as Target — seen as a boon to helping woo more residents, while serving existing ones in the area.

While a nightlife in what had previously been a ghost town after dark has been aided by a number of new restaurants and bars, apparel retailers have been a bit slower to enter the submarket.

The nearby Bloc mixed-use development, by Ratkovich Co., is anchored by a flagship Macy’s and also has an LA Fitness and District restaurant. The developer stated in 2015 plans for a new concept created by the same developers of Apolis and Alchemy Works as well as an Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas. Neither have opened but are still expected to join the tenant roster.

On the edges of downtown is the much larger Row DTLA project, owned by Atlas Capital with leasing being handled by brokerage and development firm Runyon Group. The mixed-use project, totaling roughly 2 million square feet, appears to be gaining some traction with several new tenants confirmed last month, including J Brand’s new headquarters, fine jewelry company Vrai & Oro, vintage retailer Gossamer, eyewear firm Ahlem, wine and lifestyle shop Flask & Field and Japanese restaurant Hayato. They join already confirmed tenants such as design firm A+R and streetwear boutique Bodega.