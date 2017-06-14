NICE KICKS: Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim can add shoe designer to her résumé.

Kim, the vice president of creative projects at Nordstrom who has fueled the Pop-In concept at the retailer, was tapped by Nike to inject her own style into the athletic company’s Nike Cortez running shoe, which turns 45 this year.

Kim’s shoe, retailing for $120, is marked by a swipe of pale pink on its midsole.

“I’ve been wearing Nikes since I was a kid and the Senorita Cortez from the late Seventies was the first Cortez I remember,” Kim said. “For the 45th anniversary of Cortez and as a tribute to the sneaker, I wanted to reinterpret it with some original elements but flower it with a bit of 2017.”

The shoe officially becomes available for sale Saturday at Nordstrom x Nike sneaker boutique shops-in-shops within Nordstrom stores in Seattle, Chicago, Vancouver and Toronto. It will also be available that day at a pop-up marketplace in Los Angeles set to be located at the corner of La Cienega and Melrose Avenue that also pulls in brands such as Poketo, Dr. Collectors, Hansel from Basel, Sakara, Fair Season Vintage and Jessica Winzelberg. A nail bar and food truck will fill out the rest of the one-day market.

The pop-up marketplace is in keeping with the work Kim has done for Nordstrom since joining the department store retailer, which earlier this month said it is exploring going private. Kim joined the company in 2013 after working at Opening Ceremony and created the Pop-In, shops-in-shop concept at Nordstrom that’s brought in a number of young and established brands, ranging from Combatant Gentlemen to Liberty of London and Alexander Wang, for temporary runs in select stores.

That was originally the case for Nike when it launched a Pop-In at Nordstrom in 2015, with the concept sneaker shop rolling out more permanently beginning with Toronto last fall. The last one to open was Vancouver in March. Those concept spaces, which also carry Nike activewear and accessories, are also located in Chicago and Seattle.

The first of those concept spaces for the Los Angeles market is expected to make its debut in the fall when Nordstrom opens at Westfield Century City.

For More Nordstrom Coverage in WWD:

Looking to Control Their Destiny, Nordstroms Weigh Buyout

Nordstrom Looking to Go Private

Celine Dion Lifestyle Collection to Debut at Nordstrom

Gigi Ganatra Duff Named Nordstrom VP