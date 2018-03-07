ON AIR: Norma Kamali kicks off her new weekly radio show called “Seriously? With Norma Kamali” on Sirius XM Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Kamali said she previously did a radio show with Sirius and was looking forward to getting back on the air.

“I love interviewing people and with all the important issues going on now, I really felt compelled to get back on the radio,” she said. She noted that she wants to use this platform in a different way than people use social media. “Radio is really a chance for anonymity and truth,” said Kamali. She noted that she’s lived through several feminist risings and there will be voices speaking up and a lot of energy, and then you hit a wall, and it happens over and over again. “There seems to be a pattern,” she said. She feels that it’s important to be angry, speak out and be vibrant about it, but she feels that to get things done, you have to talk, listen to people, negotiate and have a conversation.

“I’m trying to figure out how to create conversations that actually create change, so we’re not up against another wall and we slowly evolve forward,” said Kamali. For her first show, she will talk about how men fit into the #MeToo movement. Her guests will be Robert Cserni, managing editor of the Journal of Men and Masculinities and program director at the Center for the Study of Men and Masculinities at Stony Brook University; and Moises Velasquez-Manoff, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, who recently penned “Real Men Get Rejected Too.”

“I want to talk to men about boys and masculinity and have guys call in and talk about fears and their discomfort with some of the things that we’ve created for this new world that they’re having to understand,” said Kamali. “If they talk openly and anonymously and aren’t afraid to be shamed or yelled out, we can really find a way to connect with them.”

The following week she’ll address the mother/daughter relationship and the week after that she’s bringing a psychic in to talk about communicating with people who have passed on.

Kamali’s Sirius show is on Channel 109 and she is encouraging people to call in at 888-94-STARS to sound off on these issues. The show will be rebroadcast this Friday at 3 a.m., Saturday, at 6 a.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m., EST.