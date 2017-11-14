Kim Kardashian may be a social media maven — with 104 million followers on Instagram alone — but she and husband Kanye West have other plans for their four-year-old daughter North West.

In an exclusive interview with WWD on her new fragrances, Kardashian talked about the importance of social media for marketing her businesses, from Snapchat’s candid nature that allows her to share her everyday life to using Twitter to communicate with her fans. Instagram, however, is her visual mood board without a conversational aspect.

“You have to have a thick skin — which is a given,” she said pointedly, noting that she’s in no rush to have her children follow in her footsteps.

“You know, the other day it was so funny. My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos and she was unboxing the My Little Pony Colourpop collection and I thought to myself, ‘I wish I was recording this’ because her reaction was so funny. And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said, ‘Mom, I want to do a YouTube video,’” Kardashian recounted.

After the running the idea by dad — Kanye West’s answer was a resounding “no” — the two came back to North and explained that they could record it just for her to watch privately to “test it out.”

Though Kardashian is known for sharing nearly every aspect of her life on social media, there are boundaries, especially when it comes to her children.

To read the full exclusive interview — in which Kardashian talks about developing her fragrance from inception to final packaging — click here.

