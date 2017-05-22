MONACO — Lacoste has named Novak Djokovic as its new face.

The Serbian player, who celebrates his 30th birthday today, is ranked number two in men’s singles tennis and has racked up twelve Grand Slam titles. He hired Andre Agassi to be his new coach following his loss to Alexander Zverev at the Italian Open final on Sunday.

Agassi will join Djokovic in Paris for the French Open, which kicks off on May 28. His previous coach was Boris Becker, who departed last December, after three years working with Djokovic.

The tennis player will act as a brand ambassador and will appear in advertising campaigns for the French clothing label founded by René Lacoste and André Gillier. Born in Yugoslavia, Djokovic has been playing tennis since he was four and is a resident of Monaco.

The announcement follows the expiration of his five-year deal with Japanese fast-fashion retailer Uniqlo, which appointed him as its global brand ambassador in 2012. Previously, Adidas and Sergio Tacchini provided his on-court attire. Djokovic has also been an ambassador for Seiko watches since 2014.

According to Lacoste, Djokovic embodies the values of its founder as they both share traits such as “fair play, tenacity and elegance.”

The brand noted that future initiatives with Djokovic will include an eponymous clothing range to be donned on court as well as Grand Slam tournaments and other competitions.

The Novak Djokovic performance collection is comprised of pique polo shirts — done in hues of blue, white and red — and shorts, which come in white and black. It will be available for purchase at Lacoste boutiques this month. The range was designed for comfort with ergonomic stitching and features Djokovic’s signature etched on the left sleeve of the polo shirt.

The athlete will debut his new range in Paris during the French Open.

Alongside the clothing lineup, Djokovic will star in the brand’s advertising campaign as well as a short film, which features a “changeover with Djokovic and the founder.” Directed by Julien Pejul, the clip focuses on the brand’s L.12.12 Polo shirt. Print imagery was shot by Jacob Sutton in black and white and in color to pay homage to the brand’s heritage.

