NYCEDC’S FASHION FORECAST: This spring’s edition of NYCxDESIGN will have a fashion undertone thanks to pre-planned upcoming exhibitions at the Museum of Arts and Design, the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum and the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Organized by the New York City Economic Development Corporation, the fifth installment of this citywide program gets rolling May 3. NYCEDC’s president and chief executive officer Maria Torres-Springer planned to join the MoMA’s director Glenn Lowry and Interior Design magazine’s editor in chief Cindy Allen for a curtain raiser at the MoMA. Last year, there were more than 500 events that highlighted, graphic design, architecture, technology, urban design, fashion, product design, interiors, landscape, furniture and design thinking.

Three exhibitions are planned at MAD at Columbus Circle — “Counter-Couture: Handmade Fashion in an American Counterculture,” “Fashion after Fashion” and “Judith Leiber: Crafting a New York Story.” In addition to a few design lectures, there will be a salon with MAD artists in residence Lucia Cuba and Yoshiyuki Minami. The Museum at FIT will host a Red Carpet Style event with Hal Rubenstein on May 16 and “The Changing World of Luxury” with Ken Downing on May 23. The exhibition “Black Fashion Designers” will be on view through May 16.

Further north, the Cooper Hewitt will unveil the first major museum exhibition that will focus on American design during the Twenties. On view April 7 through Aug. 20, “The Jazz Age: American Style in the 1920s” is a joint effort between the Cooper Hewitt and the Cleveland Museum of Art. Fashion, textiles, jewelry, furniture, tableware, paintings, posters, wall coverings and architecture will be displayed. A fashion-focused discussion will be held May 4, a walking tour of Harlem, N.Y., is being planned with the National Jazz Museum on May 18 and a lecture on Jazz Age music will be held May 24. And to make sure NYCxDesign runs on time, Rado Switzerland has signed up as this year’s official watch sponsor.