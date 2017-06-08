HE SAYS, SHE SAYS: Who’s right? The Council of Fashion Designers of America, IMG and Skylight Group seem to have differing opinions on where the shows on the official New York Fashion Week calendar will be held in 2018.

On the one side, the CFDA reiterated that it plans to leave its home base of Skylight Clarkson Sq after this year and decentralize its men’s shows beginning next year.

But both IMG and Skylight Group, which owns the Skylight Clarkson Sq space in TriBeCa that has housed both the men’s and women’s shows since 2015, say they beg to differ: They claim they’re still in negotiations and no decision has been reached.

On Thursday, Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of CFDA, said: “While we wait for Skylight Group to confirm the availability of their Clarkson Sq and North venues, the CFDA continues to work with Skylight Group to explore venues in their inventory to meet the evolving needs of designers show needs during New York Fashion Week: Men’s.”

Stephanie Blake, ceo of Skylight Group, said the company “is wholly committed to keeping New York Fashion Week at Skylight Clarkson Sq. For the last three years, Skylight Clarkson Sq and Skylight Clarkson North have anchored New York Fashion Week’s premium runway shows, tech product launches, film, digital upfronts and innovative art fairs. We are deeply proud of the success we’ve achieved at these incredible venues and are working very closely with the site’s property owners to extend our agreement. We remain hopeful that New York Fashion Week will continue to be centered at Skylight Clarkson Sq and Skylight Clarkson North.”

Sources said the space will be redeveloped, but that process may take as long as two to three years.

So just don’t start plotting your car services for February 2018 just yet.