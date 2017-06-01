SHOWCASING THE INTERNATIONAL SET: IMG is launching New York Fashion Week: First Stage, an international designer showcase that will run Sept. 7 to 11.

NYFW: First Stage will feature more than 30 international designers at The Dream Hotel, a new IMG show venue. The entrance will be at 346 West 17th Street.

“As New York Fashion Week: The Shows and our ongoing designer development programs gain more recognition on the global stage, we have seen a surge in interest from international designers looking to showcase their collections in our venues,” said Catherine Bennett, senior vice president and managing director, IMG Fashion.

She said she’s had “overwhelming interest” from international designers who would like to participate. As far as criteria, Bennett said, “We are looking for designers whose current business plans include either breaking into or expanding in the U.S. market and whose production infrastructure is capable of supporting such growth.”

The venue will have a big runway space that can accommodate more than 400 people, as well as a presentation space, she said.

IMG plans to release the schedule of designers participating later this summer. Bennett anticipates that the new venue will primarily feature women’s wear designers, but some of the designers may show women’s and men’s wear together.

IMG’s NYFW: The Shows will return to Skylight Clarkson Sq in September.