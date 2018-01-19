HONG KONG–Changes are coming fast to New York Fashion Week with the discussion of brands shifting to a June/December format while others depart for alternative cities. Attendees can add at least one more change to the list: four Chinese labels are to show in February during men’s under the banner of a China Day.

The chosen brands are: affordable chain Peacebird; Li-Ning, the leading sportswear giant founded by the Olympic champion of the same name; the designer Chen Peng, known for his cocoon-like puffer jackets; and streetwear brand CLOT, founded by Hong Kong entrepreneur Kevin Poon and former actor-musician Edison Chen.

“China Day allows us to further expand the scope of NYFW: Men’s by showcasing the most exciting Chinese fashion talent to the American fashion community,” said CFDA president and chief executive officer Steven Kolb. The initiative is part of CFDA’s overall strategy to build international ties, which will in turn help us strengthen the impact of American fashion globally.”

“Both sides come from the common goal of promoting exchange between Chinese and American fashion industries,” said Jessica Liu, president of Tmall Fashion. “We want to help outstanding Chinese designers gain more recognition in the international fashion community, while also supporting commercial labels to build their brand and expand globally. On the other hand, we would also like to attract quality U.S. fashion brands and designers to the China market and use Tmall’s assets to help them succeed commercially.”

As with most most things involving either of the two largest China ecommerce players, which tend to indulge in a tit-for-tat rivalry, there is a near equivalent link-up from Alibaba’s biggest rival JD.com which struck a partnership with London Fashion Week.

RELATED: Alibaba, Suntchi Link for New York Fashion Week >>